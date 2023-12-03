AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 11.5 %
AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $46.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 622,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
