Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $88,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

