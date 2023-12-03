Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

