22,353 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

