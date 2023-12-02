Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $11.34 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

