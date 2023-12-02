Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $57,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $76,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $32,185,000.

WOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE WOLF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

