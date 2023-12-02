White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,748,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $21,318,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTM stock opened at $1,526.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,494.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,483.57. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,278.59 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

