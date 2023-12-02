Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

