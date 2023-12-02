Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

WSO opened at $396.43 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

