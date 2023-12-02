Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 239,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 426,184 shares.The stock last traded at $31.09 and had previously closed at $30.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 551.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,088.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

