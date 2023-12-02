Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

