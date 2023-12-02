Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $24.77. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,669,733 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.