Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

