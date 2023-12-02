US Bancorp DE Sells 2,281 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.02. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,618. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

