US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,537 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 154,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 117,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RARE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,894 shares of company stock worth $3,227,244. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

