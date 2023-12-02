US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.