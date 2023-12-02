US Bancorp DE Has $330,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

