US Bancorp DE Has $325,000 Stock Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

