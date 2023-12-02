US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of B opened at $27.25 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $360.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.