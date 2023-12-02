US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 34.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

