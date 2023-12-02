Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $80,257.20 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $80,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 10.2 %

Unity Software stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.