UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $631,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $689,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of UGI by 777.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

