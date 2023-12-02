UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of UDR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

