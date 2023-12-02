U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $87.84 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

