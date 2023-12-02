Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

TPH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

