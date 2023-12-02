Trexquant Investment LP Sells 158,398 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,398 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 321,619 shares of company stock valued at $523,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

CommScope Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

