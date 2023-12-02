Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLED

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.