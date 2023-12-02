Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 146.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1,681.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Premier Financial by 40.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 128,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

