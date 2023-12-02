Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

JBL opened at $116.92 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

