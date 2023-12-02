Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,626 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 88,720 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

