The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320,829 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $55,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE SMG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.