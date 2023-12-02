The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1,287.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

