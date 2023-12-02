TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

