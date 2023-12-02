Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $102,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 116,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 382.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.