Tenaya Therapeutics’ (TNYA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNYA. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.16. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 555,928 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

