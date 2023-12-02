Tenaya Therapeutics’ (TNYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.16. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

