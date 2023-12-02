Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

