Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

