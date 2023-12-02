SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

