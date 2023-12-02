Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

