Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,984,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $104,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

