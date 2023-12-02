Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $172.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

