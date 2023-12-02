Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Grows By 51.8%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,274,400 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 4,791,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72,744.0 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

Shares of Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

