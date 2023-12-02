Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Grows By 51.8%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,274,400 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 4,791,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72,744.0 days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
Shares of Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.
About Vicinity Centres
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.