Short Interest in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Drops By 18.2%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

