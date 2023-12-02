Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Grows By 50.0%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $9.74 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.
About Drax Group
