Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Rises By 49.9%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $17.32 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
