Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,206,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $99,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

ST stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

