Sei Investments Co. Sells 79,578 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $33.40 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Report on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.