Sei Investments Co. Sells 36,362 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,362 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

