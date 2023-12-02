Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,042 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

